Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

Shares of PETRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 19,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,928. Vibra Energia has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

About Vibra Energia

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

