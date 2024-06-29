VerusCoin (VRSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.04 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $92.04 million and approximately $2,786.67 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,636,824 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,630,514.76663075. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.18807772 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,420.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

