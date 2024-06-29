Vertcoin Trading Down 2.4% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.99 million and $12,626.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,925.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.44 or 0.00626080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00123628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00037980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00272850 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00045414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,707,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

