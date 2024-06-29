Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,600 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Verb Technology stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.