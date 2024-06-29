Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $24.36 million and $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00046574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,605,600,674 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.