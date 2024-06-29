Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.64. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 3,034,912 shares traded.
Vaxart Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxart
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.