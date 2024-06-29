Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.64. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 3,034,912 shares traded.

Vaxart Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxart Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,404,391 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

