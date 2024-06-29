Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,978. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

