Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.