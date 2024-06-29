Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

