Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

