Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (VTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on July 3rd

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTC opened at $75.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.