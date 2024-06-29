Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

