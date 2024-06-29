Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 3,389,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

