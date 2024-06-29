Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average of $466.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.