Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 11.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,241,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.10. 409,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.