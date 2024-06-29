Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after buying an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,792,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. 359,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,264. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $120.78.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

