Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $249.62. 765,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,276. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $252.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.09 and its 200 day moving average is $232.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.