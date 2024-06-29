Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 49.6% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. 143,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
