Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 49.6% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. 143,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.