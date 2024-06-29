Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 1,339,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

