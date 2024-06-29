Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,724,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

