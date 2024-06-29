Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,177,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

