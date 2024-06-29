Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,884,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. 9,177,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

