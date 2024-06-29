Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.49. 240,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,386. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

