VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:ITM)

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1023 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 115,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
