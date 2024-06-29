VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1882 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:HYD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 555,901 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

