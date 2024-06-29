Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,304. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

