Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ushio Stock Performance
Shares of UHOIF remained flat at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Ushio has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $14.25.
Ushio Company Profile
