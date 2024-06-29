Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ushio Stock Performance

Shares of UHOIF remained flat at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Ushio has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $14.25.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

