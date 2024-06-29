Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 3.6%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

