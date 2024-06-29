United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UUGRY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 527,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,761. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.7807 per share. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

