United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.95

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.95 and traded as high as $18.46. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 5,883,219 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,124,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

