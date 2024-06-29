United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.74. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of United States Antimony at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

