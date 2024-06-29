United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEA opened at 2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.62. United Maritime has a 12-month low of 2.01 and a 12-month high of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 10.60 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.25% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

