Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $226.26. 3,492,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.24.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

