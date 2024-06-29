Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and approximately $785,110.43 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10925734 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $937,617.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

