Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Down 31.9% in June

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

Shares of UK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 179,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Ucommune International has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Ucommune International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.