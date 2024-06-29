U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $827,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,212,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,955. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

