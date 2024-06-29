TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TSS Price Performance

TSSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 168,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,437. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.