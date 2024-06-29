Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 1,680,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,398.3 days.

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGVSF remained flat at $21.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Tryg A/S has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Tryg A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Other segments. The company provides car, fire and contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, worker's compensation, transportation, group life, boat insurance products, tourist assistance, and credit and guarantee insurance products, as well as marine, aviation and cargo insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.