Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $370.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.