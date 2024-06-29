Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 574 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 681,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $125.66 and a 12 month high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

