Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 381 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 30.6% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 44.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,760. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

