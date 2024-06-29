Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 358 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,814,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

