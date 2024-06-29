Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $747,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,324. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

