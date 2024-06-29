Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

