Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.80. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,334,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,234,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866,590 shares of company stock worth $324,317,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,703,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,718 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

