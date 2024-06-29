Truist Financial Boosts Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,605,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,487,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,623,000 after acquiring an additional 484,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 251,482 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 778,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.