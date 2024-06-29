Truist Financial Begins Coverage on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.11.

SM opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

