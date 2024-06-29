TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Update

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TROOPS Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TROOPS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.06. 16,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. TROOPS has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

