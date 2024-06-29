TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Update

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TROOPS Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of TROOPS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.06. 16,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. TROOPS has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.79.
TROOPS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TROOPS
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.