Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,035. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

