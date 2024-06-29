Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.